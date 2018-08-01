World Share

Mass shooting victims sued by Las Vegas hotel

A gunman killed dozens and injured hundreds more when he opened fire from a suite in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Now, the hotel is filing a lawsuit against the survivors and relatives of the victims. They had already sued or threatened to sue the hotel group, accusing it of negligence and failing to provide adequate security. But under a post 9-11 federal law, MGM Resorts International is arguing it's not liable, in part because it employed security services vetted by the US government. Christine Pirovolakis reports