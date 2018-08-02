Culture Share

Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman | Cinema | Showcase

Filmmaker Spike Lee had tongues buzzing across the festival circuit this year with his latest offering, Black Klansman. The film, a dark-comedy cop-drama, landed him the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. And after a long wait, the die-hard New Yorker has finally brought his period picture to the Big Apple for its international premiere. To speak more about the film Showcase is joined by Tim Grierson. He is the senior US critic for Screen International, a film magazine covering the global film industry.