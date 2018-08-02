J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter | Literature | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Some folks call her the unofficial Queen of England. And while she's never donned any kind of a crown, her fans consider her literary royalty. J. K. Rowling is best known for conjuring up the fantasy world of Harry Potter. But as a writer, she's since stretched herself to tell stories beyond those of the wand-waving wizard into areas darker and as Nursena Tuter tells us, in some ways more fantastical than the ones she's most famous for. And to talk more about J. K. Rowling and the magical world of Harry Potter, Showcase is joined by the self-described biggest Harry Potter fan in the world. Katie Aiani was first introduced to the fantasy series at the age of 11 when she began collecting Harry Potter memorabilia and 17 years later her collection continues to get bigger by the day.
August 2, 2018
