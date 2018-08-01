POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kenyan slum demolished for highway
01:53
World
Kenyan slum demolished for highway
Cranes and bulldozers have demolished part of Nairobi’s largest slum, leaving about 30,000 people homeless. The Kenyan government says it warned residents in Kibera the area would be cleared in order to finish construction of a highway. People were given two weeks notice to leave, and said authorities promised to resettle them. Legal challenges were filed against the planned demolition. But in one case, a judge ruled building the highway was in the public interest. Amnesty International calls the forced evictions tragic and illegal. But the government says it's the people who lived in the slum who were breaking the law.
August 1, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?