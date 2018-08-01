POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Should Vegas hotel be suing mass shooting victims?
Should Vegas hotel be suing mass shooting victims?
The hotel that Stephen Paddock used as a base to kill dozens of people and injure hundreds more, has filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against the victims. MGM Resorts International hopes its legal action will shield the company from liability. So, is MGM right to defend itself this way? Or does it only add insult to injury? Guests Catherine Lombardo – Attorney for Las Vegas victims Henry Su – Lawyer and partner in Constantine Cannon law firm Thomas Russell – Law professor at Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver
August 1, 2018
