World Share

Germany Refugee Crisis: Family reunification slow for asylum seekers

In Germany a contentious freeze on asylum seekers being allowed to apply for family reunification has been lifted. Since 2016 many asylum seekers - particularly those escaping the Syrian civil war - have not been allowed to bring their immediate family into Germany. It was a policy designed to slow new arrivals and pacify Angela Merkel's conservative coalition partners as Simon McGregor-Wood reports.