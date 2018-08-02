POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Zimbabwe's vote be accepted?
03:27
World
Will Zimbabwe's vote be accepted?
Despite Zanu PF's nearly forty year rule under one strongman, Zimbabwe's rural voters turned out in droves to cast their ballots for Robert Mugabe's former political party. Or did they? The opposition Movement for Democratic Change alleges vote rigging, and irregularities by the electoral commission. International observers say the vote went off without a hitch. So is this a case of an opposition in denial that even with Mugabe gone, they still won't be running the show? Shoib Hasan reports.
August 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?