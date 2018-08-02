World Share

Will Zimbabwe's vote be accepted?

Despite Zanu PF's nearly forty year rule under one strongman, Zimbabwe's rural voters turned out in droves to cast their ballots for Robert Mugabe's former political party. Or did they? The opposition Movement for Democratic Change alleges vote rigging, and irregularities by the electoral commission. International observers say the vote went off without a hitch. So is this a case of an opposition in denial that even with Mugabe gone, they still won't be running the show? Shoib Hasan reports.