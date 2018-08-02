Paul McCartney and where it all started | Music | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
When it comes to the Beatles, there isn't anything new to say, really. Billboard and Grammy Awards, the famed quartet has won them all, not to mention selling millions upon millions of records. But before they became a global music and cultural phenomenon, they were just four guys playing small gigs in their hometown of Liverpool. And almost 60 years after their debut, one of those Beatles has returned to the place where he first paid his dues.
August 2, 2018
