Imran Khan's ex-wife denies she's a 'gold digger' and says he's two-faced and not fit for office!

Imran Khan will soon be sworn in as Pakistan's next Prime Minister. But does this former playboy and World Cup winning cricketer have what it takes to captain Pakistan to prosperity? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus we spoke to Khan's ex-wife, Reham Khan; and two politicians in Pakistan - Uzma Kardar from Khan's PTI party, and Malika Raza from the Pakistan People's Party.