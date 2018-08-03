POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is US ignoring Egypt's rights abuses?
03:29
World
Is US ignoring Egypt's rights abuses?
The United States is restoring military aid to Egypt that had been withheld over human rights concerns. Last year, the Trump administration denied assistance until it saw improvements in the Egypt's track record. Now, the US is allowing Egypt to use the remaining funds for military procurements, saying it recognises the steps Egypt has taken. But what are they? Many observers say the situation is only getting worse. Christine Pirovolakis reports.
August 3, 2018
