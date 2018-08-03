What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

What's next for Assam's four million ‘stateless’?

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a list of people who can demonstrate they came to the Indian state of Assam before Bangladesh announced independence in 1971. But what will happen to the four million who've been excluded? And what's behind the ruling party's push to identify 'illegal immigrants'? Guests Arun Kumar Gupta – State spokesman for India’s ruling BJP Abdul Kalam Azad – Human rights researcher based in Assam Rana Ayyub – Journalist