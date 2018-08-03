World Share

Jean-Pierre Bemba returns to the DRC

Former DRC vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba had been imprisoned at the Hague since 2008. In May, the International Criminal Court overturned his war crimes convictions. And now, he's returned to the DRC to challenge the country's long-time president Joseph Kabila. Could Bemba's supporters propel him to power? Guests: Michael Tshibangu – President of Association for Development and Democracy in Congo Fred Bauma – Human rights activist and member of the Struggle for Change