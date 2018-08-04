POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-Turkey relations and Sochi talks
US-Turkey relations and Sochi talks
Turkey-US relations are strained once again after Washington sanctioned Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul. It's in response to Ankara’s refusal to release US pastor Andrew Brunson, who is currently under house arrest facing charges related to terrorism. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his US counterpart Mike Pompeo in Singapore. They said both sides would work to resolve the issue. Courtney Kealy looks at how relations got to this point, and what impact this crisis could have on the two NATO allies in the long run. In the meantime, officials from Turkey, Russia and Iran met in Sochi for the latest round of Syrian peace talks, to once again search for a solution to the seven-year conflict.
August 4, 2018
