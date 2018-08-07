Andy Warhol | Contemporary Art | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Culture
He transformed everything from ordinary Cambell's Soup Cans and Brillo Pads to superstars like Marilyn Monroe, into iconic works of art. And along the way, made many of his generation question exactly what makes something a real piece of art. Andy Warhol, boundry pusher and father of pop art would have turned 90 years old this week. But while he might be gone, his work lives on. To speak more about the legendary pop artist, Jean Wainwright joins Showcase. She is an internationally recognized expert on Andy Warhol, who over the last twenty years, has had special access to Warhol's family and personal archives.
August 7, 2018
