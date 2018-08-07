POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is the US talking to the Taliban?
Why is the US talking to the Taliban?
The United States has a firm stance on the Taliban and its role in Afghanistan's future; that peace must be decided among the Afghan people. But in a huge shift in policy, a clandestine meeting was reportedly held in Qatar last month between Taliban officials and a US envoy. Not invited to the table was the Afghan government. The move incensed officials in Kabul. And while US President Donald Trump has campaigned on ending the Afghan and Iraq wars, is he willing to do so at the cost of angering his allies? Hyder Abbasi reports.
August 7, 2018
