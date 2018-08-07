POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Ramaphosa playing politics with land in South Africa?
Is Ramaphosa playing politics with land in South Africa?
South Africa's white minority has long had a disproportionate hold over the country's land. That was supposed to change when apartheid ended in the early 1990s. But since then, only 10-percent has been transferred to black owners. That amounts to a broken promise by the ruling ANC, which said it would give black farmers three times that amount. So how does President Cyril Ramaphosa want to fix the failings of his party? Guests Zanele Lwana – Deputy President of the Black First Land First party Ruth Hall – Professor at the University of the Western Cape Thomas Walters – Shadow Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform
August 7, 2018
