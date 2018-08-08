World Share

Yazidi Anniversary: Yazidis remember Daesh attack on villages

Four years ago, Daesh attacked Yazidi villages in northern Iraq, killing and capturing thousands of people. It led to the US' first significant military involvement in the country since 2011, as they backed Iraqi and Kurdish forces to protect the Yazidis. The area was eventually retaken late last year, but as Yazidis mark the anniversary of what the UN has called a genocide, thousands are still missing. Abubakr al Shamahi reports.