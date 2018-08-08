POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yazidi Anniversary: Yazidis remember Daesh attack on villages
01:57
World
Yazidi Anniversary: Yazidis remember Daesh attack on villages
Four years ago, Daesh attacked Yazidi villages in northern Iraq, killing and capturing thousands of people. It led to the US' first significant military involvement in the country since 2011, as they backed Iraqi and Kurdish forces to protect the Yazidis. The area was eventually retaken late last year, but as Yazidis mark the anniversary of what the UN has called a genocide, thousands are still missing. Abubakr al Shamahi reports.
August 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?