Why Portugal wants refugees

Many refugees risk their lives crossing the Mediterranean to reach Europe, only to be shunned by countries like Italy, Hungary and Poland. But there's one nation holding a welcome sign for them. Portugal's prime minister says his biggest refugee 'problem' is that the country isn't attracting more of them. Many migrants who do come, then leave. So how can the government encourage them to stay? Guest Catherine Woollard – Secretary General of the European Council on Refugees and Exiles