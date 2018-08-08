POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Are death notices evidence of Syrian war crimes?
Are death notices evidence of Syrian war crimes?
The Syrian regime has released names of thousands of people who’ve died in detention. But why are they revealing prisoners’ fates now? And is this a first step towards reconciliation, or evidence of war crimes? Guests Yahya al Aridi – Spokesman for the opposition Syrian Negotiations Commission Ammar Waqqaf – Founder and director of Gnosos think-tank Fadel Abdul Ghany – Founder of the Syrian Network for Human Rights Viacheslav Matuzov – Former Russian diplomat
August 8, 2018
