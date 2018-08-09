Billy Wilder | Cinema | Showcase

Culture Share

Austrian director Billy Wilder was among the first wave of immigrant filmmakers to make a major mark in Hollywood. He not only brought a European sensibility to Tinseltown but also helped modernize the language and idioms used to tell stories in Hollywood. To celebrate the anniversary of Sunset Boulevard, his acclaimed satire of that dream factory, we decided to bring you a career retrospective of this rule-breaking auteur. And to speak more about Billy Wilder, Showcase is joined by James Scott Linville. He is a screenwriter and has previously interviewed Billy Wilder for the Paris Review.