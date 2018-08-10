POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trade Wars: Who can stand the pain longest, China or the United States?
26:10
World
Trade Wars - the US and China are staring each other down - who’ll blink first? What are their trade weapons and who started it? And what effects are they having on consumers and producers. Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus we spoke to Steve Tsang Director of the China Institute at SOAS Greg Swanson Merchant banker and member of Republicans Overseas Howard Gunn Jr Florida Soy bean farmer ​
August 10, 2018
