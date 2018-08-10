24th Sarajevo Film Festival | Festivals | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
24th Sarajevo Film Festival
24th Sarajevo Film Festival
Founded back in 1995, the Sarajevo Film Festival debuted during the Bosnian war, while the capital was still under siege. Since then, it's become the biggest event of its kind in southeast Europe. Movie industry insiders say the Sarajevo festival has a reputation for being an important springboard for productions with a strong moral message. With so much to look forward to at the 24th edition of the festival, Showcase is joined by its director Mirsad Purivatra from the Bosnian capital.
August 10, 2018
