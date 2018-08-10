World Share

Reimposing of Iran sanctions and Turkey's military reforms

US President Donald Trump has re-imposed sanctions on Iran, and has also issued a stern warning to any country that violates the ban. In May, the United States withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated under the previous Obama administration. The European Union, which co-signed the deal - says it wants to preserve the deal and maintain economic ties with Iran. Turkey has also said it has no plans to follow the US sanctions and will continue to trade with Iran.