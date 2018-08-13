POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey economy special | Money Talks
Turkey has unveiled the framework for a new economic approach. Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak says the country needs to change to become an upper-income economy. But the measures are also a response to rising trade tensions and a steep decline in the Turkish lira. On August 10, the currency hit an all-time low against the dollar, weakening nearly 14 percent during the day. In Turkey economy special edition of Money Talks special, we investigate the dark clouds looming over the country.
August 13, 2018
