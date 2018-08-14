World Share

How will Lopez Obrador lead Mexico?

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador campaigned against what he calls a 'power mafia'. He describes Mexico's leaders as a corrupt group of elitists who have forgotten about the people they represent. So, can AMLO end his country’s plague of violence and poverty? Guests Jose Carreno – Editor at Heraldo Newspaper Marco Antonio Fernandez – Research professor at the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education David Shirk – Professor in political science at the University of San Diego