World Share

US-UK Far-Right: A more connected force?

Acting in concert, it's claimed far-right groups in the US, the UK, across Europe have an international agenda. If that's the case, what is it? Where's the evidence? And if true, is it an unstoppable juggernaut? Joining us via Skype in Ohio is Tom Sutton, a professor of political science at Baldwin Wallace University. Here at the Roundtable we have John O'Connell, UK founder of Far Right Watch. Shaista Aziz a journalist and Labour party politician and Paul Jackson, lecturer in history at Northampton University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.