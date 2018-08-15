Culture Share

Oscars' Best Popular Film Award | Cinema | Showcase

After a surprise announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences it may soon be easier than ever to walk away with an Academy Award. On the back of the #OscarsSoWhite and #MeToo scandals as well as falling television ratings, the Academy has decided to hand out a separate Oscar for popular films. However, that decision has already proved to be quite unpopular with some. To discuss what this new category means for the Oscars' future Showcase is joined by Alex Dudok de Vit, a freelance film journalist from London.