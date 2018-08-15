POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan calls for boycott of US electronics | Money Talks
06:43
BizTech
Erdogan calls for boycott of US electronics | Money Talks
It's been a white-knuckle ride for the Turkish lira in recent days, but the currency has recovered sharply against the US dollar after it hit a record low on Monday. The recovery comes after assurances from Turkey's central bank to provide liquidity, and signs of a tightening of monetary policy. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US for waging an economic war on Turkey, and is threatening to boycott American electronics. As Mobin Nasir reports, Ankara is also planning to wean itself off the greenback. For more, we speak to Ege Yazgan, acting rector at Bilgi University in Istanbul.
August 15, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?