Central bank acts to support Turkish lira | Money Talks
13:06
BizTech
Central bankers in Turkey have taken action after the lira reached a new record low against the US dollar. Among the changes they've promised to provide liquidity and cut reserve requirements for Turkish banks. The moves have helped the lira gain some strength- but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the attack on the economy isn't over. Mobin Nasir reports. We speak to Jameel Ahmad, Head of Strategy & Markets Research at forex broker, FXTM, TRT World's Editor-at-Large, Craig Copetas, and Neil Wilson, chief analyst at online forex and broker platform, Markets.com.
August 15, 2018
