07:25
Culture
James Cameron | Cinema | Showcase
Director James Cameron, started at the very bottom rung of the ladder in the movie industry. But today, he's at the very top. Due in part to his record-breaking blockbuster hits. But also due to the innovative techniques, he keeps injecting into each of his projects. So today we'd like to say a happy birthday to this pioneering filmmaker by showing you how he keeps pushing the boundaries of modern cinema, one movie at a time. One of the UK's best-known film writers, Ian Nathan who has written plenty on James Cameron over the years joins Showcase to talk about the innovations the director brought to the film industry.
August 17, 2018
