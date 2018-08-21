POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey initiates WTO complaint against US | Money Talks
00:56
BizTech
Turkey initiates WTO complaint against US | Money Talks
Turkey is taking the United States to the World Trade Organization. It filed a complaint on Monday, over Washington's tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the US measures for contributing to the Turkish lira's fall. The currency reached a record low a week ago. Moves by the government and the central bank have since helped the currency recover some of those losses.
August 21, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?