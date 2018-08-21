BizTech Share

Venezuelans turn to bartering for services | Money Talks

Venezuela is removing five zeroes from its currency in a bid to tackle skyrocketing inflation which the International Monetary Fund predicts will hit a staggering 1M% this year. The new 'sovereign bolivar' will be pegged to Venezuela's oil-backed cryptocurrency, the petro. President Nicolas Maduro has also announced a 3,000% hike in the minimum wage. As Juan Carlos Lamas explains from Caracas, Venezuelans struggling to make ends meet are now bartering food for services.