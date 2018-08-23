ScreenX battles to bring viewers back into theatres | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The home TV viewing experience continues to get better, thanks to bigger screens, better and more affordable sound systems, and on-demand services like Netflix. But the company ScreenX wants to lure people out of their houses and back into movie theaters. The firm’s new technology that makes use of multiple screens is now in theatres around the world. The immersive movie experience ScreenX provides will soon be in 100 theatres across the UK.
August 23, 2018
