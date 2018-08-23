POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Former Trump advisers face prison sentences | Money Talks
08:36
BizTech
Former Trump advisers face prison sentences | Money Talks
Bank and tax fraud, and campaign finance violations for two of Donald Trump’s former advisers. One of them pleaded guilty to the crimes, and the other was convicted. It’s a double-blow on what many are saying was President Trump’s darkest hour. His legal troubles are mounting ahead of crucial congressional elections in November, as Laila Humairah reports. And for more on the story, we speak to Chris Roebuck, visiting professor of transformational leadership at Cass Business School, and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
August 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?