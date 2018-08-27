BizTech Share

UK dairy prices set to rise after exit from EU | Money Talks

The UK will leave the European Union in just over seven months. The UK Brexit minister said he was confident in Downing Street’s ability to reach a deal with Brussels before the March 29 deadline. But the failure to reach an agreement will mean more paper work, customs procedures, and delays at the EU border for British companies. Shaun Hassett in London reported this could spell trouble for the UK’s dairy industry. And for more insight, we spoke to Steve Keen, economics professor at Kingston University.