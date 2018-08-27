BizTech Share

Traditional British steam trains enjoying resurgence | Money Talks

Steam trains used to rule the rails in the United Kingdom - the locomotives and their billows of smoke were one of the classic scenes of industrial Britain. These engineering masterpieces were withdrawn from mainline services more than half a century ago, but are now making a comeback, thanks to heritage lines and the refurbishment of famous engines such as The Flying Scotsman. Oliver Regan went to London to find out why steam travel continues to intrigue.