Fed Chair Powell delivers Jackson Hole speech | Money Talks

Central bankers went on their annual pilgrimage to Jackson Hole, Wyoming and discussed declining economic dynamism, corporate consolidation and rising interest rates. At this year's invitation-only finance and fishing pow-wow on the banks of the Snake River, officials talked about changes in market structure and implications for monetary policy. For more on this, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.