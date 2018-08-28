World Share

US Supreme Court: Time For Term Limits?

Since US President Donald Trump took office he’s had the chance to replace two Supreme Court justices, and he’s choosing younger conservative voices which could affect rulings for decades. And with justices now serving in to their 80s, it’s worth wondering why they don’t have limited terms or a mandatory retirement age? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.