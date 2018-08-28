BizTech Share

Turkey's finance minister in Paris for talks | Money Talks

Turkey's finance minister says his country wants to take its relations with the European Union to a new phase. Speaking at a news conference with his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, in Paris on Monday, Berat Albayrak said recent US sanctions against Turkey will not only harm the global financial system, but also put regional security and stability at risk. For further insight, TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.