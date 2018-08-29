POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Are US sanctions on Iran effective?
Iran has taken the United States to the International Court of Justice over what Donald Trump describes as 'the most biting sanctions ever imposed'. But Tehran's case against the U.S. isn't about the breakdown of the Iran nuclear deal. Iran’s government argues that Trump is violating a lesser known treaty that dates back to 1955. Officials in Washington D.C. are calling the argument weak, but will the UN agree? Shoaib Hasan reports.
August 29, 2018
