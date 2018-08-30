POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Denmark Ghettos: Government to get rid of ghettos by 2030
02:31
World
In Denmark, the government classifies certain residential areas as ghettos. These are neighbourhoods that have large immigrant populations. This year the government is introducing a series of laws to regulate life in those communities, but some residents feel it's another push to make them feel less at home in their own country. Natalie Poy-honen reports from Copenhagen. #copenhagen #denmark #ghettos
August 30, 2018
