Licensing artworks | Culture | Showcase

07:38
Love it or hate it, we are all influenced by fashion. Many brands have already collaborated in music, art and film. And now, some of the bigger names of the fashion world are following suit to create exclusive fusions for their customers. Sharaz Ali now looks into these partnerships - and how some of them, haven't always worked. To talk more about how brands license artworks, Robert Hutchins joins Showcase from London. He has been in the licensing industry for the past five years and has delved into the growing trend of bringing artwork and design into the consumer space through interesting partnerships.
August 31, 2018
