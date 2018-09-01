POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Laundry businesses fear tariffs impact | Money Talks
06:14
BizTech
Laundry businesses fear tariffs impact | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has extended an olive branch in his trade war with Argentina, Brazil and South Korea, offering them relief from quotas on steel imports, and in Argentina's case, aluminium as well. But the rest of Trump's trade tariffs are still in force on a range of products, including washing machines. The penalties have been welcomed by some major US manufacturers. But others in the laundry business believe they are being hung out to dry. William Denselow reports from New York. And for more on the story, our Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, joined us from Paris.
September 1, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?