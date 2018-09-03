September 3, 2018
Skype turns 15 | Money Talks
It was just recently that the idea of seeing the person you were calling was the stuff of science fiction. Skype changed all that and the video-calling pioneer is now 15 years old. It is a service that helps connect millions of people around the world every day, and its place in internet history is secure. But does it have a future in the industry it helped shape? Rich Jaroslovsky, Vice president for content and chief journalist at SmartNews, and tech columnist for the Observer.com, joined us from San Francisco.
