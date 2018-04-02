POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Global Inequality
04:46
BizTech
Roundtable: Global Inequality
The wealthiest in the world with their feet on the necks of the poorest. Or a system that works for everyone, a rich 1% that we can all benefit from. It might seem obvious that inequality is wrong, but perhaps it's just a part of healthy economics. Is there an economic argument more powerful than the moral one? The wealthiest 8 people in the world have the same as the poorest 50%. But if we were all equal, one argument goes, how could we move up; grow financially, or as a society. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?