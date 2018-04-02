BizTech Share

Money Talks: Wearable technology to be worth $34B by 2020

You may have heard of wearable technology, and the growth in popularity of devices like this is creating a lot of excitement in the tech world. This fitness tracker is fairly basic but it tells me how many steps I've walked and how well I've slept. Experts say the market for these kinds of things could be worth more than 30 billion dollars by 2020. But the maker of my device here has already gone bankrupt. So what's the future of wearable tech? Kirsty Nichol finds out.