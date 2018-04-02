POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UK teenagers turn night into big business
02:57
BizTech
Money Talks: UK teenagers turn night into big business
It is a well-known American tradition that has spread its wings and cemented itself in a number of countries around the world. Prom Night, the celebration that sees high school students dress in ball gowns and black tie, has consumers in the UK spending millions to make their night stand out. Katie Gregory has more on how the Prom industry has been growing well beyond its American roots. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
