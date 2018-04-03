POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Santiago subway will be powered by renewables
Money Talks: Santiago subway will be powered by renewables
Chile is better known for outdated coal mines than cutting edge renewable energy. But the country has been putting the past behind it. It wants to position itself as Latin America's leader in green energy. It plans a multi-million dollar project to re-energise Santiago's metro. Jane Chambers reports from Santiago. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 3, 2018
