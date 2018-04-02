BizTech Share

Roundtable: Battery Revolution

Fueling a cleaner future. One powered by cells, reducing demand for oil, coal and gas. Could batteries revolutionise energy? They're quiet achievers. Powering our daily lives, we'd be lost without the batteries in our remotes, phones and cars. But the humble battery is undergoing something of a transformation. Battery technology is advancing quickly. Some say it's going to be revolutionary, overthrowing the energy mix as we know it. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world