Money Talks: The business of noodles in Hong Kong
01:45
BizTech
Money Talks: The business of noodles in Hong Kong
Hong Kong's annual Food Expo brings together a mix of cuisine from all over the world. But one of the island nation's most eaten foods is the humble noodle. From no-frills street vendors to multi-billion dollar businesses, Adefemi Akinsanya reports on the city which runs on oodles of noodles.
April 3, 2018
