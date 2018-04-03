What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

BizTech Share

Money Talks: The business of noodles in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's annual Food Expo brings together a mix of cuisine from all over the world. But one of the island nation's most eaten foods is the humble noodle. From no-frills street vendors to multi-billion dollar businesses, Adefemi Akinsanya reports on the city which runs on oodles of noodles. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world